'The Full Form Of GST Is...'. UP Minister Struggles Despite Yogi Adityanath's Classes

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's special classes on Goods and Services Tax (GST) seem to have had at least one student who was not quite paying attention. Uttar Pradesh minister Ramapati Shastri could not expand GST when asked to by reporters on Thursday.The state's Social Welfare, Scheduled Castes and Tribal Affairs minister appeared more than a little nonplussed as he fumbled, "The full form of GST is..." He then explained that while he knew the answer, he could just not recall it at that moment.Which could happen to anyone, except Mr Shastri was at the time interacting with local businessman in UP's Maharajganj to brief them on the benefits of the new tax regime that will be launched at midnight in Parliament.Even a whispered prompt from someone helpful around him did not help. An embarrassed Mr Shastri then said, "I know the full form. I am going through all the relevant documents to gather more knowledge about GST."The minister's alleged loss of GST memory happened a mere two days after he attended a workshop organised by UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for his ministers to explain the nitty-gritty of GST.Yogi Adityanath had asked his ministers on June 14 to explain the benefits of the GST to people who were confused and worried ahead of the new tax regime. He had also asked his ministers and senior officials to conduct symposiums to make people aware of the new tax.Mr Shastri was given charge of doing this in Maharajganj district. Uttar Pradesh, ruled like the Centre by the BJP, cleared the state GST Bill in May . As a "consumer state" it is expected to gain from the new tax regime."After the new tax regime is implemented, revenue of the state is likely to increase," a minister, Suresh Kumar Khanna, said