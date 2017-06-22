The Advice Sridevi Gave Daughter Jhanvi After Rumours About Ranbir Kapoor 'You have to be prepared for all this,' Sridevi told Jhanvi

Veteran actress Sridevi recently spoke to NDTV about the pitfalls of stardom , adding that as elder daughter Jhanvi preps for her Bollywood debut, "we have to be ready for everything." Jhanvi, 19, isn't even an actress yet but she's already a star - or, at least, she's had a taste of what it's like to be one. In an interview with Mumbai Mirror , Sridevi revealed how Jhanvi reacted to rumours that she had followed Ranbir Kapoor, supposedly her celebrity crush, around at a showbiz party. Sridevi told Mumbai Mirror that Jhanvi was upset by the reports and described how the conversation went: "'But mummy, I was with Gauri aunty' (Gauri Shinde, director of) Jhanvi protested and I told her, 'Welcome to my world. If you want to be a part of it, you have to be prepared for all this.'"According to previous reports, Jhanvi Kapoor was overwhelmed after Ranbir greeted her in a Bollywood gathering - the 19-year-old is a regular at such parties and will reported be launched in a Karan Johar film.Sridevi has been working since she was a child and had a flourishing career in the South by the time she appeared in her first Hindi film, 1975's. Having completed more than four decades in Bollywood, Sridevi knows the film industry functions along a set formula, which spares nobody. "Once we decided to be in this industry we have to be ready for everything. You have to be strong but hard working. No pain no gain," she told NDTV. Details of Jhanvi's debut haven't yet been made public but the 53-year-old actress did say, "Very tensed, this industry has given me so much but it's tough. She has to work hard."Earlier this week, Sridevi told mid-day that she would have preferred to see Jhanvi married rather than an actress but that she will always be by her side. "She wanted to do the film and initially, I wasn't in favour. I don't think it's a bad industry. I am a creation of this world. But, as a parent, it would give me greater joy to see her married. But her happiness matters more, and if she does well as an actress, I will be a proud mother," said Sridevi.Jhanvi Kapoor is also known for setting fashion trends and adored by the Internet . Sridevi, who will next be seen in, admitted that her daughter often styles her and that she defers to Jhanvi's teenage sensibilities. Jhanvi is the eldest of Sridevi and her filmmaker husband Boney Kapoor's two children.