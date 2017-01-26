Thank You For Embracing Indians: President Pranab Mukherjee To UAE

Mr Mukherjee said the well-balanced bilateral trade turnover between India and UAE has been impressive."India deeply values the United Arab Emirates as a trusted and reliable partner in India's energy security. We welcome your participation in establishing our Strategic Petroleum Reserves. We seek a deeper energy partnership with you in the form of joint ventures in refineries and petrochemicals projects in India, participation of our companies in upstream projects in your country and joint exploration in third countries," he said.The bilateral trade during 2015-16 between the two nations was USD 49.729 billion. UAE is amongst India's largest trade partners.To realise the potential for further growth, we have agreed to increase the bilateral trade by 60 per cent in 2020, the President said.Subsequently, in his banquet speech, Mr Mukherjee said with India's plans for rapid growth in the infrastructure sector, government's liberalisation of foreign direct investment and as one of the fast growing economies in the world, India holds immense possibilities for investments.The President said India has invited business houses of the United Arab Emirates to participate in our flagship projects like 'Make in India', 'Digital India' and 'Smart Cities' programmes.He said India's companies are globally reputed and have rich experience in executing infrastructure projects of the highest standards."They are keen to partner in the preparations for the World EXPO 2020 in Dubai. It is a matter of satisfaction that even as the two countries strengthen our ongoing engagement and co-operation, our governments are currently exploring new avenues to expand it. Joint defence production, space and renewable energy have been identified as priorities," Mukherjee said.