Cop Thrashes Hotel Staff Over Food Bill, Act Caught On Camera. No FIR Yet

They came to a restaurant, had food and drinks before thrashing the staff. A group of policemen in Thane, near Mumbai, assaulted a cashier and other staff when presented the bill. The incident that took place last month was recorded on a CCTV camera installed at the restaurant. The men weren't in their uniforms. In the footage, an angry cop is seen raining blows on the cashier. Some men try to restrain him but he is uncontrollable. He goes ahead and kicks another person.The policeman also beat up the bar manager and waiters, said Umesh Karkera, owner of the restaurant in Thane's Kalwa."Our crime was that we gave them a bill for their food and liquor. Their action has been caught on the CCTV camera. We have the proof," he said.He added that the policemen frequently visit his restaurant. "They order alcohol and always pay half the price shown on the menu. We never say anything. Even on that day, they ordered food and alcohol and asked for the bill. However, when they received the bill of Rs 2,000, they got angry and one of them started assaulting us," Mr Karkera said.He immediately approached the police and filed a complaint, but no FIR has been registered yet.In the complaint, Mr Karkera has named the accused policemen.He also spoke about the incident on Twitter and tagged Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in his tweets. He has been called to record a statement this afternoon. The Thane Police have not commented on the case.