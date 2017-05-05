Test-Fire Of Agni-II Missile Fails To Meet Desired Parameters

India today test-fired its medium-range nuclear-capable Agni-II missile from an island off the Odisha coast as part of a user trial but the test is understood to have failed to meet the desired parameters.The trial of the surface-to-surface missile was conducted from a mobile launcher at the Integrated Test Range (ITR) on Abdul Kalam Island at around 10.25 am, reports reaching here said.The test, however, is believed to have failed to meet the desired parameters.There was no official word on the test-firing of the missile.Agni-II, which has a strike range of over 2,000 kms, has already been inducted into the services and today's test from Launch Complex-4 of the ITR was carried out by the Strategic Forces Command (SFC) as part of a training exercise.Logistic support for it was provided by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), they said.The two-stage missile equipped with advanced high- accuracy navigation system was propelled by solid rocket propellant system, the sources said.Agni-II, which has a length of 20 metres, weighs 17 tonnes and can carry a payload of 1000 kgs over a distance of 2000 kms.It is a part of the Agni series of missiles developed by the DRDO which includes Agni-I (700-km range), Agni-III (3,000 kms), Agni-IV (4,000 kms) and Agni-V (more than 5,000 kms).The last user trial of Agni-II conducted on November 9, 2014, from the same base was a success.