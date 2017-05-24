Terrorists Throw Grenade At Police Camp In Shopian, 1 Injured

The grenade was thrown towards the camp of the special operations group (SOG) of police at Imam Sahib in Shopian but it missed the intended target and exploded on the roadside, a police official said.

All India | | Updated: May 24, 2017 20:25 IST
Terrorists targeted a police camp in Shopian district by throwing a grenade (Representational)

Srinagar:  Terrorists today targeted a police camp in Shopian district of south Kashmir, by throwing a grenade in which a civilian was injured, police have said.

He said a civilian, identified as Ishfaq Rashid, was injured in the grenade blast.

The injured person has been taken to the local hospital for treatment.

