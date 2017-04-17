Terrorists Open Fire On Security Forces in Jammu And Kashmir's Shopian

All India | | Updated: April 17, 2017 06:39 IST
6 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Terrorists Open Fire On Security Forces in Jammu And Kashmir's Shopian

Search operation was launched by security forces, police spokesman said. (Representational image)

Terrorists on Sunday opened fire on security forces who were out to nab them in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district, police said.

After the firing, the terrorists managed to give security forces a slip taking advantage of mob violence, a police spokesman said.

A civilian was hit by a bullet in the incident, though it was not known whether he was injured in firing by terrorists or the security forces.

Acting on a specific input about the presence of terrorists in Heff village of Shopian, a cordon and search operation was launched by security forces, the spokesman said.

The terrorists fired upon the security forces and later escaped taking advantage of the mob which had assembled there, he said.

Later, it was learnt that one person has received a bullet injury in his shoulder and was admitted to Pulwama district hospital, the spokesman said.

His condition is stated to be stable, he said, adding the police are investigating the matter.

Trending

Share this story on

6 Shares
ALSO READOops. People Are Boycotting Snapdeal Instead Of Snapchat
Jammu and KashmirShopian shootingHeff village

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Live Cricket ScoreIPL ScheduleIPL Points TableBegum JaanThe Fate Of The FuriousBHIM appRCB Vs MI

................................ Advertisement ................................