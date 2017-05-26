3 Terrorists Reportedly Trapped In Kashmir's Tral, Encounter On: Police

Encounter started at Saimu Tral district #Awantipur. Reportedly 3 terrorists trapped. Shesh Paul Vaid (@spvaid) May 26, 2017

Three terrorists are reportedly trapped in Tral in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district and an encounter with security forces is on, the police has said.The terrorists had opened fire at a patrol party of the security forces in Tral, but no one was injured.The terrorists fired at a patrol party of 42 Rashtriya Rifles at Hardumir at around 9 pm, a police official said.Earlier today, two Pakistani intruders, suspected to be members of a Pak Army Border Action Team (BAT), were eliminated by the Indian Army near a post in the Uri sector of Kashmir located at an altitude of more than 10,000 feet.The intruders had crossed the Line of Control and were very close to an Indian Army post located 600 metres from the LoC. Defensive systems near the post were activated when the intruders approached and a quick reaction team (QRT) of the Army moved in to intercept them. The QRT moved behind the infiltrators and killed two of them in combat at close ranges, though it is unclear if this involved hand-to-hand combat as well.