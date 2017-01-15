Collapse
Terrorists Holed Up In Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag, Exchange Fire With Security Forces

All India | | Updated: January 15, 2017 18:13 IST
Police said as the forces were conducting a search operation, the hiding terrorists fired at them.

Srinagar:  An encounter broke out today between terrorists and security forces in south Kashmir's Anantnag district, police said.

Acting on specific intelligence input about the presence of unspecified number of terrorists in Awoora village in Pahalgam area of the district, security forces launched a search operation in the area, a police official said.

As the forces were conducting the search operation, the hiding terrorists fired at them, he said, adding the security forces retaliated, ensuing in an encounter.

The firefight was going on when last reports came in, the official said, adding further details were awaited.

