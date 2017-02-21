Terrorists Fire At Security Forces Ahead Of Manipur Deputy Chief Minister's Campaign

Even as the campaigning for the two-phased polls for the 60 seats of Manipur legislative assembly gathers momentum, the terrorists in the hilly areas of the state have become more active. Today, the terrorists tried to disrupt the campaigning of Manipur Deputy Chief Minister and Congress candidate from Nungba constituency G Gaikhangam twice by opening fire - one security personnel was injured.According to Manipur police sources, terrorists today ambushed an advance security team which was on its way to make free passage for the VIPs and VVIPs who were attending the flag hoisting ceremony of Deputy Chief Minister G Gaikhangam at his native village Khoupum in Noney district, 90 km away from state capital Imphal.The terrorists ambushed the security convoy at two places in Noney district this morning around 9. There were 20 police vehicles in the convoy which was on road opening patrol duty."As soon as the convoy reached Thingkhongjang some heavily armed militants ambushed the team from two sides. The police team too retaliated and the gunfight took place for some minutes. The armed militants reportedly fled the area," a statement from Manipur police added.In the ambush, one constable of Manipur - Yumnam Jenish - was injured and later hospitalised.Deputy Chief Minister's convoy however passed through the areas safely.Police sources added that the ambush might have been carried out to sabotage the Deputy Chief Minister's political campaign.Later, Congress spokesperson Khumukcham Joykishan Singh alleged that an armed group called Zeliangrong United Front (ZUP) has been openly supporting a BJP candidate Adim Panmei in Nungba Assembly Constituency.