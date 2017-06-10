Terrorists Attack Police Convoy On Srinagar-Jammu Highway, 1 Civilian Injured

A civilian was injured after a group of terrorists attacked a police convoy this morning on the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway, near Kashmir's Qazigund area, around 100 km from the state capital Srinagar.The terrorists fired upon the convoy which was moving from Srinagar to Udhampur in Jammu at around 9 am. At least 10 rounds were fired and one bullet hit a civilian, Arif Dar. He was immediately shifted to the nearest hospital.Last week, two soldiers were killed and four others injured after terrorists attacked an Army convoy in Qazigund area of Kulgam district. However, the attackers managed to flee.More details awaited.