Terrorist Killed In Predawn Operation In Jammu And Kashmir's Baramulla

A terrorist was today killed in a predawn anti-terror operation launched by the security forces in Baramulla district in North Kashmir.Police say the operation at Tarzoo village in Sopore town was launched after a tip off about presence of two terrorists in the locality.In the ensuing encounter, one terrorist was killed while another managed to escape, police said.A search operation is underway to sanitise the area.Police have recovered arms and ammunition from the site of encounter.