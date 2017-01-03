Collapse
Terrorist Killed In Predawn Operation In Jammu And Kashmir's Baramulla

Written by | Updated: January 03, 2017 08:54 IST
Terrorist Killed In Predawn Operation In Jammu And Kashmir's Baramulla

Police have recovered arms and ammunition from the site of encounter. (Representational image)

Srinagar:  A terrorist was today killed in a predawn anti-terror operation launched by the security forces in Baramulla district in North Kashmir.

Police say the operation at Tarzoo village in Sopore town was launched after a tip off about presence of two terrorists in the locality.

In the ensuing encounter, one terrorist was killed while another managed to escape, police said. 

A search operation is underway to sanitise the area.  

Police have recovered arms and ammunition from the site of encounter.

