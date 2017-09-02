Terrorist Killed In Encounter In Jammu And Kashmir's Kulgam The encounter comes a day after a policeman was killed by terrorists on the Srinagar-Jammu national highway on Friday.

The operation took place at the Tantrypora area of Kulgam early this morning. (File photo) Srinagar: A terrorist was killed in an encounter with security forces in Kulgam in Jammu and Kashmir.



The operation took place at the Tantrypora area of Kulgam early this morning, reported news agency ANI.



The injured were taken to the Army's 92 Base Hospital at Badami Bagh cantonment in Srinagar, where the policeman -Head Constable Kishan Lal - died due to his injuries.



