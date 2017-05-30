Terrorism Poses Grave Threat To Future Generations: Prime Minister Narendra Modi In Berlin

Warning that terrorism poses a grave threat to future generations, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said forces of humanity should come together to combat the menace as India and Germany vowed to take "strong measures" against those who encourage, support and finance it. He made the remarks after over an hour-long wide-ranging talks with German Chancellor Angela Merkel on a host of key issues like trade, skill development and climate change."The pace of development of our relations is fast, direction positive and destination clear. Germany will always find India as powerful, prepared and capable partner," PM Modi said at a joint press interaction with Ms Merkel.After the talks, the two sides signed 12 MOUs/agreements in fields like cyber policy, development initiatives, sustainable urban development, continued development of cluster managers and skill development, digitalisation, railway security and promoting vocational training. The two sides also issued a joint statement after PM Modi and Ms Merkel held the fourth India-Germany Intergovernmental Consultations (IGC).The two leaders underlined their common concern about the threat and global reach of terrorism and extremism while condemning terrorist violence in all its forms and manifestations, the joint statement said. "They agreed on the need to take strong measures against all those who encourage, support and finance terrorism, provide sanctuary and safe havens that sustain and support terrorist groups and organisations," it said.India and Germany hailed their closer collaboration in countering these challenges through regular meetings of the Joint Working Group on Counter Terrorism.They also called for finalisation and adoption of Comprehensive Convention on International Terrorism, it said. Making a reference to terrorism, PM Modi said it was a big problem that faces future generations and all forces of humanity must come together to fight the menace."Both our countries will work together to tackle this problem together and cyber security and intelligence sharing is a very important aspect of this cooperation," he said. PM Modi's remarks assume significance as they come in the wake of a spate of terror attacks that have struck European countries like Germany, France, the UK and Sweden recently. The latest terror attack to have rocked Europe was at a concert in Manchester where a suicide bomber blew himself up, killing 22 people.PM Modi said a comprehensive review of bilateral relations was undertaken during the talks with Ms Merkel.