Terrorism Has Thrown A Big Challenge To Humanity: PM Modi

Terrorism has thrown a big challenge to humanity and people should draw inspiration from ancient scriptures to take on the menace, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday."Terrorism has gripped the entire world. It has thrown a challenge to humanity. If we try to analyse incidents mentioned in ancient scriptures and set those in the present context, I would say that Jatayu was the first to fight against terrorism. He gave the message of fearlessness," he said.In epic Ramayana, Jatayu, a vulture, had valiantly tried to rescue Sita when she was being kidnapped by Ravana, sacrificing his life in the process.The Prime Minister said Jatayu sacrificed his life taking on a strong man to defend the dignity of a woman. "Jatayu's fight gives us the inspiration to take on terrorism. It also gives the message to live for humanity," he said.PM Modi was addressing a gathering at the residence of Union Minister M Venkaiah Naidu to celebrate Ugadi, the Telugu and Kannada new year day.Referring to different languages and cultures in the country, PM Modi said various states should ensure cultural exchanges between people. Haryana and Telangana have already signed an agreement in this regard.He said cultural exchanges and quiz competitions can be organised to spread culture and language of one state in the other.PM Modi said diversity of India was both its identity and strength.The Prime Minister, while greeting the nation on Ugadi, said the festivals are a reflection of changing facets of nature and are linked to culture and traditions.Citing the 'Ek Bharat, Shreshth Bharat' initiative of his government, Modi said it would enable the coming generations to understand the cultural diversity of different states.This would strengthen the feeling of oneness and unity amongst all Indians, PM Modi said, as he called upon states to collaborate with each other in promoting the uniqueness of their respective cultures and traditions.Greeting people on the occasion, Mr Naidu said the day heralds the beginning of the new year and good days will turn into even better days under PM Modi. He also said that unity of the country is in its diversity."Achche din have come and aur bhi achche din aane wale hain desh mein (good days have come and even better days will come) under Narendra Modi's leadership," he said.Mr Naidu said Ugadi would bring prosperity and growth to the country under the leadership of PM Modi.The function was attended by lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan, Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal, Minister of Law and Justice Ravi Shankar Prasad and a host of Union Ministers.Artists from Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Kerala, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh gave cultural performances.