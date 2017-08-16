Terror Funding Case: NIA Raids 12 Locations In Jammu And Kashmir

The NIA had arrested seven persons on July 24 in the case of alleged funding of terror and subversive activities in the Kashmir Valley to fuel unrest.

Updated: August 16, 2017 10:20 IST
Hardline separatist Syed Ali Shah Geelani's son-in-law was arrested by NIA in the terror funding case

Srinagar:  The National Investigation Agency (NIA) today conducted searches at about a dozen locations in Jammu and Kashmir in connection with the terror funding case against separatists and others.

Officials in the central probe agency said that searches are being carried out at 12 locations in Srinagar, Baramulla and Handwara. They said those being searched today have alleged links to persons being investigated in this case.

The NIA had arrested seven persons on July 24 in the case of alleged funding of terror and subversive activities in the Kashmir Valley to fuel unrest.

"The money was being raised to fund separatist and terror activities in Jammu and Kashmir," the NIA had said.

The agency claimed that the accused were waging war against the country and were involved in various offences punishable under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

The investigation agency had also said that the accused were "involved in creating unrest by way of anti-India demonstrations and bandhs."
 

