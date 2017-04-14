Terror Acts Aim To Break, Weaken India: Rajnath Singh

Terrorist attacks against India are an attempt to "destabilise, break and weaken" the country, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday said.He added that security agencies, in the present and emerging security scenario, should develop core competence against cyber-crimes that are increasing globally.Mr Singh added India's progress has become a sore in the eye of certain elements as they cannot see it emerging as the fastest growing economy, which he said, will rise to be a USD 5 trillion economy from the present USD 2 trillion."Why are terrorist incidents taking place? They are taking place to destabilise, break and weaken India. Forces inimical to India are not liking the country's progress and hence have cast an evil eye on this country," he said after inaugurating new infrastructure facilities for CISF jawans at a camp in Delhi.He said one of the biggest challenges of the current times is to effectively tackle cyber-crimes as they can be perpetrated by sitting in "any corner of the world"."All organisations need to develop core competence and go for technical upgrade to meet this challenge...there will be no dearth of resources in this regard," he said.While inaugurating the new residential and working facilities for the troops of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), built at a cost of Rs 100 crore, the minister said he is not satisfied with the present housing available for the men and women of these forces."We are trying to find solutions to enhance this satisfaction level for the jawans and officers of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs)," he said.He asked the CISF to also develop "core competence" in effectively securing strategic installations of the country as terrorists target these facilities.CISF should also emerge as the most credible organisation for security consultancy in the country, he added.During the event, CISF Director General OP Singh said in order to ensure enhanced housing facilities for jawans the force has recently been sanctioned 25 acres of land in Ghaziabad near here.He added the force will purchase over 650 flats for its personnel in the national capital soon and keep on enhancing these facilities.The facilities inaugurated on Thursday on 15.5 acres of land in south Delhi's Mahipalpur area include barracks for 1,350 jawans, mess rooms for officers and junior officers and kennels for sniffer dogs of the force.The 1.47-lakh-strong CISF is tasked to secure the country's 59 civil airports and is also deputed to guard strategic installations in the aerospace and nuclear domain.