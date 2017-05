Telugu Filmmaker Dasari Narayana Rao Dies At 75. 'It's A Huge Loss,' Tweet Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan

Highlights Dasari Narayana Rao died in a private hospital in Hyderabad His loss is truly a big loss for Telugu cinema, tweeted Kamal Haasan He is mentioned in Guinness Book of Records for directing 125 films

My sympathy and condolences to the family of Daasari NaryaNa rao.His loss is truly a big loss for Telugu cinema. Late K.B. sir admired him — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) May 30, 2017

I remember the days spent with Narayan rao gaaru and Mr. Sanjeev kumar ji. Yaadgaar. He was a great fan of Mr.KB. I belong to a great family — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) May 30, 2017

Filmmaker Dasari Narayana Rao died after a prolonged illness on Tuesday in Hyderabad, reported news agency IANS. He was 75. Dasari Narayana Rao died at a private hospital due to health complications. Messages of condolence were shared by Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan on Twitter. "Shri Dasari Narayana Raoji, my dearest and closest well-wisher and friend. One of the greatest directors of India. His demise is a loss to the whole Indian film industry. My heartfelt condolences to his family. May his soul RIP (sic)," tweeted Rajinikanth. "My sympathy and condolences to the family of Daasari Naryana Rao. His loss is truly a big loss for Telugu cinema. Late K.B. sir admired him," said Kamal Haasan.Kamal Haasan remembered Dasari Narayana Rao and wrote in another tweet: "I remember the days spent with Narayan Rao gaaru and Mr Sanjeev kumar ji. Yaadgaar. He was a great fan of Mr. KB. I belong to a great family (sic)."Earlier this year, Dasari Narayana Rao had undergone a surgery for infection in lungs and kidneys. He had been in and out of hospital for quite some time.Dasari Narayana Rao's name has been mention in Guinness Book of Records for directing 125 films in Telugu, Tamil and Hindi. The National Award-winning director had produced 50 other films, reports IANS.Dasari Narayana Rao is best known for films like, Megha Sandesham,and. He had planned to make a biopic on late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, reports IANS.Dasari Narayana Rao was a minister in the Council of Ministers headed by Manmohan Singh.(With IANS inputs)