Telephone Exchange Case: CBI To Provide Typed Document Copies To Marans

A court in Chennai has directed the CBI to provide typed copies of case documents to former union minister Dayanidhi Maran and his brother and media baron Kalanithi in the 'illegal' telephone exchange matter.XIV Special Judge for CBI cases S Natarajan gave the direction after the agency sought two weeks time when the Maran brothers, who appeared in court, said photocopies of documents supplied earlier along with the charge sheet were illegible and wanted typed copies.The two have moved the court seeking deferment of framing of charges against them in the case, saying several documents submitted by the CBI were illegible.When the matter came up for hearing today, counsel for the CBI said the agency would provide a fresh set of documents. But, the petitioners claimed that even if fresh photo copies were taken they would also be illegible and requested for typed copies.The CBI then submitted that it would require at least two weeks time to provide typed set of documents, which was accepted by the judge and he adjourned the matter to September 8.The case related to alleged misuse of 764 high-speed data lines of the Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) at the residence of DMK leader Dayanidhi Maran, when he was the telecom minister between 2004 and 2007.The CBI has alleged that the data lines were utilised for SUN TV, owned by Kalanithi, and no bills were raised, thereby causing a loss of Rs 1.78 crore to the exchequer.Besides the Maran brothers, the managing director of Sun TV Network Limited, the charge sheet, filed in the court in December last year, has named two then chief general managers of the BSNL, two executives of the TV network and an aide of the former minister.