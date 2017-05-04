Telangana Allots Residential Plot To PV Sindhu

The Telangana government allotted a 1,000 square-yard plot to badminton star and 2016 Rio Olympics silver medallist PV Sindhu here on Thursday.Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao handed over the order of allotment of land to the two-time World Championships medallist at Pragati Bhavan, the CM's official residence.Following her Olympic medal, the Telangana government had presented her a cash reward of Rs 5 crore and announced the allotment of a residential plot in Hyderabad.The Andhra Pradesh government had presented her Rs 3 crore in cash and had offered a 1,000 square yard plot in Amaravati, the upcoming state capital near Vijayawada.Both Telugu states had offered her jobs but in February. Ms Sindhu's mother had said she is willing to accept the job offer of the Andhra Pradesh government.Ms Sindhu is expected to be appointed a deputy collector in Andhra Pradesh.Since Ms Sindhu was born in Hyderabad and her parents hail from Andhra Pradesh, both the states had claimed her as their own and vied with each other in showering rewards on her.