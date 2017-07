Tejashwi Yadav skipped an event attended by Nitish Kumar; JD-U responded by covering his nameplate

Patna: In signs of widening rift between the ruling alliance partners in Bihar, Lalu Yadav's son Tejashwi Yadav today skipped an event in Patna where he was to share stage with Chief Minister Nitish Kumar; the latter's party responded by first covering and then finally removing the nameplate of Mr Yadav. With the deadline set by Mr Kumar set to expire this evening, his party Janata Dal United (JD-U) has stepped up the pressure on the Yadavs to furnish a detailed explanation to the public of the corruption charges against them. The Bihar Chief Minister has indicated that he would prefer his deputy Tejashwi Yadav to exit the government if unable to present a rebuttal to the CBI's charges against him.