Teen Salesgirl At Patanjali Shop In Gurgaon Shot Right Outside Work

An 18-year-old salesgirl was shot dead by a man in a busy market, the city police said on Tuesday.The girl, identified as Gunjan, worked at a Patanjali store at an upscale Sector 21 market in Palm Vihar.Assistant Commissioner of Police Jai Singh said the killing took place late on Monday night. Pawan Kumar, a resident of Chauma village in Gurugram district, went to the store where Gunjan was employed and shot her at point-blank range as she came out of the store after her working hours.The girl was rushed to Columbia Asia Hospital nearby, but she was declared dead by the doctors.The girl's father said that his daughter was on a few occasions harassed by the 28-year-old Kumar, who hails from Haryana's Jhajjar.He added that he had complained to the police regarding the harassment, but the police took no action.Several police teams have been formed and are conducting raids at various places to arrest the accused, the Assistant Commissioner of Police said.