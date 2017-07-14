Techie Who Jumped From 4th Floor Blamed 'No Job Security' In Suicide Note

A 25-year-old software engineer from Andhra Pradesh who jumped off the fourth floor of a hotel in Pune early on Thursday cited 'lack of job security' in the industry in his suicide letter, the police has said.Gopikrishna Guruprasad also tried to slash his wrists before jumping off the hotel in Pune's Vimanagar area, the police added."In IT there is no job security. I am worried a lot about my family," Guruprasad wrote in his note.The police were informed by the management of the hotel about the incident following which the 25-year-old was rushed to a hospital where he was declared dead on arrival. A post-mortem was conducted and the body handed over to his family.Guruprasad was working with an IT company in Pune and had earlier worked in Delhi and Hyderabad.The suicide comes amid protests against massive layoffs by IT companies across the country. Many IT professionals have expressed concerns over reports of layoffs, which have majorly resulted from the increase in difficulty in acquiring H-1B visas. Most Indian Information Technology companies use H-1B visas to send employees to the US.A body of IT workers called the Forum for Information Technology Employees or FITE) is also reportedly set to get itself registered as the first union of techies in the country, to battle against large scale layoffs by IT companies and the toughening stance of developed nations on work visas and increasing automation in the industry.