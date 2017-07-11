Team Weight Training With Proper Diet to Boost Muscle Strength

Highlights Weight training helps strengthen muscles Your fitness routine must be teamed with a well-balanced diet Protein intake is crucial for the development of lean muscle

One of the most touted ways to gain muscle strength and definition is through weight training. A recently published study vouches for the same. Experts from the Oklahoma State University have found that high-load training may help in enhancing muscle strength when compared to low-load training. "If you're trying to increase strength - whether you're a gym rat or an athlete - training with high loads is going to result in greater strength adaptations," said Nathaniel Jenkins, assistant professor at the Oklahoma State University was quoted by IANS. The study was published in the journal Frontiers in Physiology and also noted that an increase in muscle strength may also help improve brain function.

"What we found in this follow-up study is that the improvement in cognition function was related to their muscle strength gains. The stronger people became, the greater the benefit for their brain," said Yorgi Mavros, researcher at the University of Sydney, Australia.

While regular exercising goes a long way in keeping obesity at bay and ensuring strong bones and muscles, recovery is extremely crucial as well. Proper rest and refueling with adequate nutrients play a pivotal role in rendering a well-rounded fitness. People who undergo strength training must take adequate amount of protein in their diet. The diet must be structured in a way to avoid any unnecessary weight gain and should promote development of lean muscle mass. If your fitness routine requires you to spend long hours lifting and pumping it up, load up on these food items for greater muscle strength and vigour.

According to Vinata Shetty, Reebok Master Trainer, "lean meats and fresh vegetables should be an integral part of your diet. Source protein from various food items and meet 30% of your dietary intake. Carbs should meet 40% of your daily dietary intake and must be low-glycemic in nature. Sugary, starchy, processed, packaged, fried and refined food products must be avoided at all cost. Goods fats should be derived from items like fish, nuts, seeds, et cetera. Milk and eggs should also be eaten regularly".

Inputs from IANS



