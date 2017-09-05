Teachers Have Central Role In Realising New India Dream: PM Modi

PM Narendra Modi said that the next five years should be about teach to transform, educate to empower and learn to lead.

All India | | Updated: September 05, 2017 15:20 IST
Prime Minister Modi paid tribute to former president Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan

New Delhi:  Prime Minister Narendra Modi today greeted the teaching community on Teacher's Day and said they had a central role in realising the vision of a new India.

The prime minister also paid tribute to former president Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan on his birth anniversary today. The day is celebrated in his honour.

"On Teachers' day, I salute the teaching community that is devoted to nurturing minds and spreading the joys of education in society. Teachers have a central role in realising our dream of a 'New India' that is driven by cutting edge research and innovation," PM Modi said.

He added that the next five years should be about teach to transform, educate to empower and learn to lead.

"My tributes to Dr S Radhakrishnan, an outstanding teacher and statesman on his birth anniversary," PM Modi, who is in China for the BRICS summit from where he will be going to Myanmar, said his message.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

