Teachers' Day 2017: President Ram Nath Kovind Sends Wishes To Teachers Across India

President Ram Nath Kovind today greeted teachers across the country on the occasion of Teachers' Day, saying that it is our moral responsibility to pay respect to those who transform us."Our nation has a warm tradition of the 'guru shishya parampara' by which teachers impart their knowledge to students and empower them," President Kovind said.He added, "It is our moral responsibility to pay respect and regard to teachers, as they are role models who guide children to become good and productive human beings. Teachers also develop the creativity of children and kindle a desire in them to be innovative."Teacher's Day is marked in honour of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, who was born on September 5, 1888. Dr Radhakrishnan was India's first vice president and second president of India. He was a great scholar, philosopher and Bharat Ratna recipient. Since 1962, the year he became president, India has commemorated Dr Radhakrishnan's birth anniversary by paying tribute to its teachers and gurus on this day.President Kovind called India's second President S Radhakrishnan, in whose memory the day is celebrated, an "illustrious teacher".Dr Radhakrishnan was a celebrated academic. He taught at Chennai's Presidency College and Calcutta University. He served as Vice-Chancellor of Andhra University from 1931 to 1936. In 1936, Dr Radhakrishnan was invited to fill the Chair of Spalding Professor of Eastern Religions and Ethics at Oxford which he retained for 16 years.It is said that Dr Radhakrishnan's students were keen to celebrate his birthday. However, he suggested instead of celebrating his birthday, it would be his "proud privilege" if the day was observed as Teacher's Day instead."On this occasion, I pay my homage to Dr Radhakrishnan and extend my heartiest greetings to all teachers of our great nation," the President said.