Teacher Allegedly Raped By Headmaster In Madhya Pradesh School, Accused Arrested

A 22-year-old teacher was allegedly raped by the headmaster of a government-run school at Satwas town in Dewas district of Madhya Pradesh, police said today.The headmaster, Babu Khan Banarasi, has been arrested for the alleged crime that took place on the school premises on Wednesday evening, police said.The victim, a guest faculty teacher in the school, lodged a police complaint on Thursday and the accused was arrested today, police said adding, he was produced in the court, which sent him to judicial custody."Banarasi, the headmaster of a government middle school in Satwas town, was booked and arrested under the rape charge following a complaint made by a guest faculty teacher," Superintendent of Police (SP) Dewas district, Anshuman Singh told over phone.In her complaint, the victim said that Banarasi had asked her to stay back after the school hours saying he wanted to assign some official work to her. However, he sexually assaulted her in his office, the complainant said."Based on her complaint, the headmaster was arrested," Mr Singh said."The court has sent the accused to judicial custody. We are also sending the information about the headmaster's arrest to the state school education department," he added.There were media reports that the case was registered after a purported video of the incident went viral on social media platforms. The media reports claimed that a student playing on the school premises had recorded the crime on his mobile camera.When asked, the police, however, said they did not receive any such video. "We have got this information from media reports. But the complainant did not mention about it," the SP added.Further investigation into the case is on.