Tea Stall Owner Kidnapped And Killed by Maoists In Jharkhand

A tea stall owner kidnapped three days ago was shot dead allegedly by CPI (Maoists) near Netarhart Sunset Point in naxal-hit Latehar district, police said today.Sudhram Brijia was running a tea-cum-breakfast stall near the Sunset point in Netarhat and was killed for allegedly being a police informer, police said referring to chits recovered from the spot.A group of Maoists allegedly pumped in four bullets into Brijia's stomach last night and two empty cartridges were recovered from the spot, sources said.On being informed of the incident, a police team led by Deputy Superintendent of Police Omprakash Tiwari and Officer-in-charge of Netarhat Police station Alok Dubey rushed to the spot and recovered the body today.A massive search operation was launched to track down the ultras.Police said as per a chit recovered from the spot, the naxal group has "owned the responsibility" for the murder.