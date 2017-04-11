Tata, Adani Can't Raise Power Tariff In 5 States, Says Supreme Court

Tata Power and Adani Power cannot charge consumers more in the five states they supply power to, the Supreme Court ruled today, setting aside an order for compensatory tariff to the companies. This means in Gujarat, Haryana, Punjab, Maharashtra and Rajasthan, there will be no hike in electricity bills.The companies wanted to increase tariff as they said a change in Indonesian laws on coal export prices in 2010 had raised costs - both source raw coal from Indonesia.The Central Electricity Regulatory Authority or CERC had allowed the companies to charge more in December, agreeing that the change in Indonesian laws was outside their control.State power companies challenged the decision in the Supreme Court.The two companies produce 8620 MW of power in the five states.The shares of Tata Power fell about four per cent and that of Adani Power slumped 16 per cent in afternoon trade on the Bombay Stock Exchange.