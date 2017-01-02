Collapse
Tapas Paul Blames Babul Supriyo For Arrest, Minister Threatens To Sue Him

All India | Written by | Updated: January 02, 2017 19:59 IST
Tapas Paul was arrested last week in connection with the Rose Valley chit fund scam.

Kolkata:  Actor Tapas Paul, who was arrested last week for alleged involvement in the Rose Valley chit fund case, has blamed BJP's Babul Supriyo for his arrest, drawing threats of legal action from the Union minister.

The actor has said Mr Supriyo had taken favours from the Rose Valley Group -- an allegation his party chief, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, also made after his arrest on Friday.

"Tomorrow you can watch, hear and know everything about the case in the court," Mr Paul said. "I want to say one thing again. I am not guilty. I have not made any mistake," he added as he was being taken to a hospital after complaining of chest pain and neurological problems.

Mr Supriyo, who threatened to sue the actor for defamation, said he was reacting to the allegations despite being warned against it, since the allegations referred to the time before he entered politics.

In a series of tweets, he said:
   

Mr. Paul was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation on Friday. After being in the agency's custody for three days, he will be produced in court tomorrow.

Senior Trinamool lawmaker Sudip Bandopadhyay has to appear before the CBI on Tuesday in connection with the same case. Sources say the agency has refused to entertain his request to appear before it after January 18.

The Trinamool Congress has alleged that its lawmakers are being targeted because of Mamata Banerjee's stiff opposition to the Centre's currency ban, but the BJP says it is the law following its own course.

