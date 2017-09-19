Tamil Nadu Governor Meets Rajnath Singh Amid Political Crisis

Tamil Nadu Governor C Vidyasagar Rao met Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh today amid an ongoing political crisis in the state.Governor Rao called on Rajnath Singh at his residence in New Delhi, a day after Speaker P Dhanapal disqualified 18 MLAs owing allegiance to rebel AIADMK leader TTV Dhinakaran.He arrived in Delhi on Monday and met President Ram Nath Kovind and Finance Minister Arun Jaitley.The Governor, who has been urged by opposition parties and dissident AIADMK legislators to immediately convene the assembly to enable a floor test, is yet to take a decision on when to ask Chief Minister K. Palaniswami to face a trial of strength.Governor Rao is expected to fly on Tuesday afternoon to Chennai where he would meet the Chief Minister and discuss a strategy on convening the assembly.Speaker Dhanapal's decision to disqualify the 18 MLAs of the Dhinakaran camp has given an edge to the ruling side in the number game in the assembly.