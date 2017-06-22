AIADMK's E Palaniswami Offers Support And More To BJP On President

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister E Palaniswami will be part of the delegation that would accompany BJP's presidential nominee Ram Nath Kovind when he files nomination for the top post on Friday. The Chief Minister is expected to reach the national capital this evening.The Chief Minister's visit comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi phoned him to seek support from the AIADMK faction that he heads. The party yesterday announced its consent with the BJP's choice of President after consulting with the legislators and the ministers.A press release issued by the AIADMK headquarters recalled the Prime Minister calling up Mr Palaniswami, who is also party headquarters Secretary, seeking support for Mr Kovind and said the matter was discussed on Wednesday by the high command.Based on the deliberations, it was decided to unanimously extend support to Mr Kovind, the release said.On Tuesday, party leader TTV Dhinakaran had said in Bengaluru after meeting his aunt VK Sasikala in a jail there that AIADMK (Amma)'s stand on backing the NDA presidential nominee would be decided by her.He had told reporters that, "It (the party's stand on presidential poll) will be decided by party's General Secretary Sasikala."Asked whether the party would support Mr Kovind, he had said "That also will be decided by (party) general secretary."Opposition parties will today meet to discuss who they will field for President after they received a huge blow yesterday from Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who said he will back Mr Kovind. Mr Kumar shares a good rapport with the 71-year-old candidate and has praised him for being "impartial" as the Governor of Bihar.