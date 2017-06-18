Taimur's Day Out Minus Mom Kareena Kapoor Khan. See Pics

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's son Taimur was on Saturday night photographed in Mumbai's Bandra minus his parents. Taimur, five-months-old, is cradled in his nanny's arms. This is Taimur's second outing in one month. He was the star at Tusshar Kapoor's son Laksshya's first birthday bash earlier in June. Media reports suggest that Taimur visited his grandmother Babita's house on Saturday. However, there is no confirmation as he hasn't been photographed with any of his family's members. In one of the pictures, Taimur adorably looks at the cameras clicking him. He was born in December last year in Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital. He is Kareena and Saif's first child.
At Tusshar's son's birthday party, Kareena and Taimur were colour-coordinated in blue. Kareena, who was holding Taimur's hands, waved at the shutterbugs.
Meanwhile, Taimur is all set to accompany his mother to London, one of Kareena and Saif's favourite holiday destinations. mid-day reported that Kareena will go to London later this month due to her professional commitments. "Kareena will be going there in the last week of June to sign on the dotted line once the money part have been discussed and finalised. It will be a week-long trip for the actress and since it will turn into a long trip, the actress is considering travelling with Taimur this time," mid-day quoted a source as saying.
Kareena is currently busy in losing out the post-pregnancy weight. She will soon begin filming Veere Di Wedding, her first film after giving birth to Taimur while Saif's next is Chef.