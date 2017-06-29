Tabu Is 'Single' Because Of Ajay Devgn. She Explains

Actress Tabu told Mumbai Mirror that the reason why she is single today is because of Ajay Devgn, her co-star of several films like Drishyam (2015) and Vijaypath (1994). Tabu said that when they were young, her cousin and Ajay Devgn (who were neighbours and close friends) 'spied' on her and "threatened to beat up any boys who are caught talking to me," reports Mumbai Mirror. "They were the big bullies and if I am single today, it is because of Ajay. I hope he repents and regrets what he did," she said. "I told him the other day to please find me a boy to marry," she added. Tabu and Ajay Devgn will feature in Rohit Shetty's upcoming comedy Golmaal 4.
In the last few years, Tabu has given exceptional and dramatic performances in films like Haider, Fitoor and Drishyam. Of her return to the comedy genre, Tabu told Mumbai Mirror: "I've wanted to do a light-hearted film for a long time, more so because my mother was fed up of me doing rona-dhona roles. A lot of people too have been saying that they wanted to see me in a comedy like Biwi No 1 and Hera Pheri."
Tabu also shared her experience of filming Golmaal 4 , co-starring Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Kunal Khemu, Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade and Neil Nitin Mukesh. "I'm working with Rohit for the first time and I'm really happy. There is an unexplained familiarity when I'm on the sets with him. He's completely focused on the action but at the same time, he makes his actors comfortable," she told Mumbai Mirror.
Tabu was last seen in Abhishek Kapoor's Fitoor (2016), co-starring Katrina Kaif and Aditya Roy Kapur. Ajay Devgn had a cameo in Fitoor.