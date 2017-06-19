Taapsee Pannu Is Excited About Going All Glam In Judwaa 2 Taapsee Pannu, who co-stars with Varun Dhawan in Judwaa 2 says, "I am changing gears with a something high-octane film. It can't get more commercial than this"

4 Shares EMAIL PRINT Taapse Pannu's last release was Naam Shabana (Image courtesy: taapsee) Mumbai: Highlights "Can't wait to see how people react to my glam avatar," says Taapsee Taapsee debuted in Bollywood with David Dhawan's Chashme Badoor Judwaa 2 also stars Jacqueline Fernandez Chashme Badoor, and since then there has been no looking back for this Delhi girl. Taapsee has been a part of hit Bollywood films like Baby (2015), Pink (2016) and Naam Shabana (2017). Now, she's going mainstream.



Currently, she is shooting for her first out-and-out commercial masala film, the much-awaited Pink and Naam Shabana. Now let's see how people react to my glam look. Also, I am excited about it also because it's a new character in the story, my character is not like Karisma Kapoor or Rambha's from the original Judwaa," she said.



Going by her and her co-star Varun Dhawan's social media posts, the set of Judwaa 2 looks like one big picnic. "It's a fun film set! Enjoying on the sets is the best way to bring about original comedy, so we keep the momentum like that, and that's what will reflect on screen and make people laugh."



Usually, on the eve of her film's release, Taapsee Pannu does get a little nervous every time. But she says Judwaa 2 is not a film she is worried about at all, "No sleepless nights because think about it, there is Unchi hain building, then there is Tan tana tan (Superhit songs from Judwaa), there is definitely no need to worry," she said.



Well, all we can say is that we love the confidence and we will surely keep an eye out for her all-new chic glam look. Along with Judwaa (1997) will be doing a cameo in Judwaa 2, which is yet to be shot. The film releases on September 29.





Before joining Bollywood, actress Taapsee Pannu acted in various South Indian movies and worked with the who's who of Tamil and Telugu film industries including Prabhas, Ranna Daggubati and Dhanush. She made her Bollywood debut in 2013 with David Dhawan's, and since then there has been no looking back for this Delhi girl. Taapsee has been a part of hit Bollywood films like(2015),(2016) and(2017). Now, she's going mainstream.Currently, she is shooting for her first out-and-out commercialfilm, the much-awaited Judwaa 2, directed by David Dhawan , which stars Varun Dhawan as the male lead. "I am changing gears with a something high-octane film, Judwaa 2 . It can't get more commercial than this. I can't wait to see how people react to my glam avatar (laughs). People have seen me in negative makeup, which means sometimes we do things to look ugly, I have done that to myself inand. Now let's see how people react to my glam look. Also, I am excited about it also because it's a new character in the story, my character is not like Karisma Kapoor or Rambha's from the original," she said.Going by her and her co-star Varun Dhawan's social media posts, the set oflooks like one big picnic. "It's a fun film set! Enjoying on the sets is the best way to bring about original comedy, so we keep the momentum like that, and that's what will reflect on screen and make people laugh."Usually, on the eve of her film's release, Taapsee Pannu does get a little nervous every time. But she saysis not a film she is worried about at all, "No sleepless nights because think about it, there is, then there is(Superhit songs from), there is definitely no need to worry," she said.Well, all we can say is that we love the confidence and we will surely keep an eye out for her all-new chic glam look. Along with Varun Dhawan and Taapsee Pannu, Judwaa 2 also stars Jacqueline Fernandez . Superstar Salman Khan, who played the lead in(1997) will be doing a cameo in, which is yet to be shot. The film releases on September 29.