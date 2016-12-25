Swati Maliwal Thanks Sushma Swaraj For Helping In Bringing Body Of Indian From Japan

DCW Chief Swati Maliwal today thanked External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj after mortal remains of a man who died in Japan recently arrived in India."His body arrived from Japan, last rites completed by family. Thanks @SushmaSwaraj ji for the imm (important) help. Condolences with the family. RIP(rest in peace)," Ms Maliwal has twitted.On December 23, Ms Swaraj said the mortal remains of a man from Delhi, who died of cardiac arrest in Tokyo two weeks ago, will be brought back home on Saturday.Last week, the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) had sought Ms Swaraj's intervention after Radha Debi, wife of deceased Gopal Ram, approached it seeking help, saying his poor family was unable to bring the body back.Responding to the request, Ms Swaraj had said government will bring back the body without delay and bear the expense."The mortal remains will reach New Delhi by ANA flight from Tokyo on 24 December at 2400 hrs," Ms Swaraj had tweeted.48-year-old Gopal Ram, a resident of Ambedkar Nagar, had gone to Tokyo in September last year looking for greener pastures.He died of a cardiac arrest in the Japanese capital on December 10."The family is severely distressed and needs your kind support. As we all aware you have been extremely pro-active in resolving such matters. Therefore, I am forwarding the representation along with this letter for your kind perusal. Hoping for your support in this matter," DCW Chairperson Swati Maliwal had said in a letter to Ms Swaraj on December 17.Mr Gopal was working in Tokyo as a cook in a hotel and according to a family member he was fired within three months after which he started working in some local shop.His financial condition was bad because of which he was in distress, he said.On December 10, the family received a call from a person who worked with mr Gopal, saying that he has passed away following a heart attack.