Swachh Bharat Can Be Achieved Only Through People Support: Kiran Bedi

The objectives of 'Swachh Bharat Abhiyan' can be achieved only through cooperation from Residents' Welfare Associations, Puducherry Lt Governor Kiran Bedi said today.Holding discussions with the representatives of Residents' Welfare Associations in Sudhana Nagar during a field visit, MS Bedi asked all associations to come together and work collectively with various departments including the Municipality to ensure that a clean and hygienic environment is created.Later, in a release from Raj Nivas, she said garbage on the low-lying vacant plots had transformed into cess pools or pits serving as breeding ground for mosquitoes and stray pigs.Segregation of garbage at source would be done by the residents.Ms Bedi also promised the residents to visit the residential colony on April 8 to review the progress of work done to relieve the locality of garbage and other deficiencies.