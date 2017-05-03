Suspected Agent Of Pakistan's ISI Arrested From Faizabad

A man suspected of being an agent of Pakistan's military intelligence ISI has been arrested from Faizabad in eastern Uttar Pradesh. Aftab Ali allegedly got training in Pakistan from ISI, said members of the state's Anti-Terror Squad, which arrested him in a joint operation with military intelligence and the police. Another man is being questioned by the police in this connection.Officials said maps of an army installation in Faizabad were recovered from Aftab Ali's phone. He was also in was in contact with some officials of the Pakistan High Commission in India, the officers said.In August last year, another suspected agent of Inter-Services Intelligence was arrested from Lucknow.Officers of the Anti-Terror Squad said Jamaluddin, a resident of Ghazipur in east Uttar Pradesh, was helping recruit agents across Uttar Pradesh and other states. Officials said he was receiving funds regularly from the United Arab Emirates.Jamaluddin was tracked down through money trail to another agent, Govardhan Singh, a resident of Rajasthan's Pokhran. Singh, who was arrested in December 2015, was allegedly being paid for passing on information about activities of the Indian Army to Pakistan.In April, the state police issued a warning of a possible terror attack in the state by ISI-trained terrorists after Shamshul Hoda, the alleged mastermind of a series of train accidents, was arrested from Nepal.Police said the man had masterminded a series of train accidents in India, including one in Kanpur last year. The derailment of the Indore-Patna Express in November had killed 150 people.During questioning, Shamshul Hoda allegedly confessed that he was working for the ISI and his job was to "spread terror" in India.