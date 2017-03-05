Sushma Swaraj Speaks To Families Of Indian-Origin Men Who Were Shot In US

I am sorry to know about the attack on Deep Rai a US national of Indian origin. I have spoken to Sardar Harpal Singh father of the victim./1 — Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) March 5, 2017

He told me that his son had a bullet injury on his arm. He is out of danger and is recovering in a private hospital. /2 — Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) March 5, 2017

I am pained to hear about the killing of Harnish Patel a US national of Indian origin in Lancaster, South Carolina. /1 — Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) March 5, 2017

Our Consul has reached Lancaster and met the family of Harnish Patel. The investigation of the case is in progress. /2 — Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) March 5, 2017