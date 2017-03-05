Sushma Swaraj Speaks To Families Of Indian-Origin Men Who Were Shot In US

Deep Rai was sustained an injury in his hand when a masked gunman opened fire at him in front of his house in Kent city in Washington, after telling him to "Go back to your own country". Ms Swaraj said she had spoken to his father.
I am sorry to know about the attack on Deep Rai a US national of Indian origin. I have spoken to Sardar Harpal Singh father of the victim./1— Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) March 5, 2017
The minister also expressed condolences to the family of 43-year-old Harnish Patel, who had been shot outside his home in Lancaster when he returned from his shop late on Thursday evening. The investigation in the case is in progress she said.
He told me that his son had a bullet injury on his arm. He is out of danger and is recovering in a private hospital. /2— Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) March 5, 2017
I am pained to hear about the killing of Harnish Patel a US national of Indian origin in Lancaster, South Carolina. /1— Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) March 5, 2017
The attacks come days after President Donald Trump said that the US condemned as "hate and evil" the killing of Srinivas Kuchibhotla. The Indian engineer was shot dead at a pub on February 22 in Kansas by a white man who screamed, "Get out of my country".
Our Consul has reached Lancaster and met the family of Harnish Patel. The investigation of the case is in progress. /2— Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) March 5, 2017
Ms Swaraj, whose responsiveness is much appreciated on social media, had sent a personal message to 24-year-old Ian Grillot, who was injured while trying to intervene during the shooting, which took place at a bar, and wished him a speedy recovery. "India salutes the heroism of Ian Grillot! Best wishes for a speedy recovery," she had tweeted. Mr Grillot has since been released from the hospital.