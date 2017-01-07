Collapse
Sushma Swaraj Seeks Report From Embassy In Saudi Arabia About Indian MBA Holder's Jailing

All India | | Updated: January 07, 2017 07:00 IST
Sushma Swaraj has asked for a report from the Indian Mission in Saudi Arabia about the man.

New Delhi:  External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Friday sought a report from the Indian Mission in Saudi Arabia about a 32-year-old man from Hyderabad being sentenced to one year's imprisonment and 300 lashes by a Saudi court after being convicted in a robbery case.

Ms Swaraj's direction came after the family of Mohammed Mansoor Hussain, a resident of Malakpet in Hyderabad who holds an MBA degree, reached out to her through Twitter seeking her intervention in the case.

"I have asked for a report from Indian Embassy in Saudi Arabia," Ms Swaraj tweeted last night.

As per reports, Mr Hussain is lodged in Wadi Al Dawasir jail in Saudi Arabia. He had been working as a marketing auditor at Abdel Hadi Abdullah Al Qahtani and Sons Limited in Riyadh since 2013.

Mr Hussain's family claimed on August 25 last year he had gone to a bank to deposit nearly one lakh Saudi Riyal when he was allegedly robbed by some miscreants. When he went to a police station to lodge a complaint on the advice of his boss, he was taken to custody.

According to reports, he has been sentenced to one year's imprisonment and 300 lashes.

