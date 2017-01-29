Sushma Swaraj Seeks Information From Envoy Over Indian Stranded In Malaysia

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj has sought detailed information from Indian High Commissioner in Malaysia regarding reports of an Indian stranded in the country after his employers allegedly seized his passport.Media reports said that Jagat Singh, who is from Lohaghat, Uttarakhand, worked in a hotel in Malaysia and when he wanted to return home, his employer seized his passport and forced him to work.He escaped from the clutches of his employer and was stranded in Malaysia without his passport. He called his family in India a few days back to tell them about his ordeal.His family has called for help from Ms Swaraj.Responding to the reports, Ms Swaraj said, "I have asked for a report from Indian High Commissioner in Malaysia."