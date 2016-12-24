After Major Changes In Passport Rules, Sushma Swaraj Asks For Feedback

Highlights The Ministry of External Affairs has made some changes in passport rules. The new rules were introduced on Friday. Aadhar is now acceptable as date of birth proof.

Sushma Swaraj has sought feedback on the new passport rules which were announced by the External Affairs ministry on Friday. The new rules have introduced changes in various categories including orphaned children, single mothers, government employees, sadhus, among others. Ms Swaraj termed these changes as necessary and "significant"."We have made significant changes in the Passport rules. I would like to have your feedback pl (sic)," she tweeted.The ministry, led by Ms Swaraj was also congratulated for starting passport seva (facility) on Twitter by launching Twitter accounts for its regional passport offices in India and its missions abroad.Meanwhile, the External Affairs Ministry crossed another milestone in expanding its presence on social media. Its Twitter handle @IndianDiplomacy crossed the one million followers mark."The cherry on the top of a year of digital milestones! Our @IndianDiplomacy account crosses 1 million followers," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Vikas Swarup tweeted.Earlier this year, the External Affairs ministry won a Digital India Award for its innovative use of the social media.External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj leads by example and has acquired a global reputation for using social media to help Indians in distress abroad or for people who need anything related to her ministry. She has 6.8 million followers on Twitter.(with inputs from agencies)