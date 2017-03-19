Sushma Swaraj Says Clerics Missing In Pakistan Will Reach Delhi Tomorrow

Union minister Sushma Swaraj today tweeted that the two Indian clerics who went missing in Pakistan, are safe and well and will be back in Delhi tomorrow. The clerics are Syed Asif Ali Nizami, the head priest of New Delhi's Nizamuddin Dargah, and his nephew Nazim Ali Nizami. The two had gone on a visit to Pakistan on March 8 and were said to have gone missing over the week-end.
Highlights
- Clerics from Delhi's Nizaumuddin Dargah had gone missing in Pak
- Sushma Swaraj tweeted today she has spoken to one of the clerics
- Family of clerics had said they were in custody of Pak intelligence
Ms Swaraj, who had taken up the issue with the Pakistan government, tweeted this morning, saying she had spoken to Syed Nazim Ali Nizami.
I just spoke to Syed Nazim Ali Nizami in Karachi. He told me that they are safe and will be back in Delhi tomorrow. #Nizamuddin— Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) March 19, 2017
Syed Asif Ali, 80, and Nazim Ali, 66, had gone on a pilgrimage to the famous Daata Darbar shrine in Lahore and meant to visit their relatives.
The family said they went missing after landing at the Karachi airport. Nazim Ali Nizami was stopped at the Lahore airport because he had incomplete travel papers. The family said even their cellphones had been switched off.
According to Pakistani media reports, the two clerics had been to "interior Sindh, where there was no communication network" and that is why they could not tell their relatives about their whereabouts.
They were traced after they reached Nazimabad and got in touch the police, the Pakistan police had said. The two are currently in Karachi. The confirmation came after Ms Swaraj spoke to Pakistan Prime Minister's adviser on Foreign Affairs Sartaj Aziz, who is currently in London.