Sushma Swaraj Says Nonagenarian Woman With Visa Issues Will Stay In India

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj said the nonagenarian Indian-origin woman, who was reportedly sent back by her son to India from the US without a valid visa, will not have to leave the country.According to reports, Kantaben Shah was sent back to Gujarat from the US by her younger son without checking her valid visa. She had appealed for help as she is in no position to go back to the US and does not have a valid visa to stay in India."Kantaben will not have to leave India. We will resolve this for good," Ms Swaraj tweeted.The minister had assured help to the 90-year-old woman yesterday after media highlighted her plight.Ms Shah was resisting her deportation to the US as she wants to spend her last years in her motherland.