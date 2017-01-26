Collapse
Sushma Swaraj Offers Help On Twitter To Baby Born With Heart Disease

All India | | Updated: January 26, 2017 23:11 IST
Sushma Swaraj offered to help a two-day-old infant with a heart disease (File Photo)

New Delhi:  External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, who is known for reaching out to Indians stranded across the world through social media, offered to help a two-day-old infant, who was born in Bhopal with a heart disease.

Twitter user @d2dev uploaded a photo of the infant who was born yesterday in a Bhopal hospital and required to undergo a heart surgery after being diagnosed with a critical congenital heart disease.
 Swaraj responded to the appeal for help on the microblogging website. "We contacted the family and got the medical reports through my Bhopal office. Dr.Balram Airan Head Cardiac surgery AIIMS advises an early surgery. We can organise the baby's surgery in AIIMS Delhi. The family has to decide (sic)," the External Affairs Minister tweeted.

