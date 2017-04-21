Sushma Swaraj Meets European Union High Representative

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Friday met European Union High Representative and Vice President Federica Moghereni who is on an official visit to India."Carrying forward a valuable partnership. EAM @SushmaSwaraj meets EU High Representative/Vice President @FedericaMog," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Gopal Baglay tweeted along with pictures of the two leaders.Minister of State for External Affairs MJ Akbar is scheduled to hold delegation-level talks with Ms Moghereni on Friday.The EU leader will also call on Prime Minister Narendra Modi later in the day.