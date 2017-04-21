Sushma Swaraj Meets European Union High Representative

All India | | Updated: April 21, 2017 13:38 IST
Federica Moghereni will also call on Prime Minister Narendra Modi later in the day.

New Delhi:  External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Friday met European Union High Representative and Vice President Federica Moghereni who is on an official visit to India.

"Carrying forward a valuable partnership. EAM @SushmaSwaraj meets EU High Representative/Vice President @FedericaMog," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Gopal Baglay tweeted along with pictures of the two leaders.

Minister of State for External Affairs MJ Akbar is scheduled to hold delegation-level talks with Ms Moghereni on Friday.

The EU leader will also call on Prime Minister Narendra Modi later in the day.

 

