Sushma Swaraj 'Lied' In Parliament About Doklam Standoff: Chinese Media "Indian Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj told her country's parliament on Thursday that 'all countries are in India's support,' and said India is alert to the need to protect its security.... She was lying to the parliament," an editorial in the Global Times said.

3 Shares EMAIL PRINT Sushma Swaraj had said that all countries were in support of India in the Doklam standoff New Delhi: Government-controlled Chinese media on Friday accused External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj of "lying" to Parliament over the month-long Doklam standoff when she said Beijing was trying to challenge India's security by changing the status of the intersection where the boundaries of China, India and Bhutan meet.



"Indian Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj told her country's parliament on Thursday that 'all countries are in India's support,' and said India is alert to the need to protect its security.... She was lying to the parliament," an editorial in the Global Times said.



"First, India's invasion of Chinese territory is a plain fact.... Second, India's military strength is far behind that of China," it said.



"New Delhi's impetuous action stuns the international community. No other country will support India's aggression," the piece added



, Ms Swaraj had said yesterday about the dispute at the border in Sikkim which began more than a month ago. The minister told parliament that "both sides must pull back troops and



"If China, unilaterally changes the status quo of the tri-junction point, it is a straight challenge to our security," she said.



Speaking in the upper house of parliament, Ms Swaraj said that "India has not said anything unreasonable" and that "all countries are in India's support".



Government-controlled Chinese media on Friday accused External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj of "lying" to Parliament over the month-long Doklam standoff when she said Beijing was trying to challenge India's security by changing the status of the intersection where the boundaries of China, India and Bhutan meet."Indian Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj told her country's parliament on Thursday that 'all countries are in India's support,' and said India is alert to the need to protect its security.... She was lying to the parliament," an editorial in the Global Times said."First, India's invasion of Chinese territory is a plain fact.... Second, India's military strength is far behind that of China," it said."New Delhi's impetuous action stuns the international community. No other country will support India's aggression," the piece added Other countries back India in its standoff with China , Ms Swaraj had said yesterday about the dispute at the border in Sikkim which began more than a month ago. The minister told parliament that "both sides must pull back troops and work things out with talks " while stressing that India's action is motivated by its need to protect its security."If China, unilaterally changes the status quo of the tri-junction point, it is a straight challenge to our security," she said.Speaking in the upper house of parliament, Ms Swaraj said that "India has not said anything unreasonable" and that "all countries are in India's support".