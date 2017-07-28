Sushma Swaraj Helps Parents Of Ailing Indian Abroad Get Visas

Sardarji - Aapka France ka visa ho gaya hai. Bhagwan kare apka Beta jaldi theek ho jaye. pic.twitter.com/JU6ghjOnHnhttps://t.co/ZJG4sz1rty — Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) July 28, 2017

Deep gratitude to @SushmaSwaraj Ji for such swift action for granting visa to parents of Amrinder Singh who is in a France hospital (1/3) pic.twitter.com/VfEb9pimeu — Manjinder S Sirsa (@mssirsa) July 28, 2017

Reaching out to yet another distressed national abroad, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj has come to the aid of an Indian hospitalised in France with blood infection, and helped his parents get visas to visit him."Sardarji - Aapka France ka visa ho gaya hai. Bhagwan kare apka Beta jaldi theek ho jaye (Sardarji, your visas for France have been arranged. I pray to god that your son gets well soon," Sushma Swaraj tweeted addressing the parents of Amrinder Singh.On Monday, Akali Dal leader and Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee General Secretary Manjinder S. Sirsa had brought the condition of Mr Singh to her notice.Sushma Swaraj then directed the Indian Embassy in France to help Mr Singh."Amrinder's family wishes to travel to France to save their son's life as he is battling with blood infection," Mr Sirsa had tweeted.He had also shared a video by family members of Mr Singh who he said was "having a tough time in France owing to health problems".On Friday, Mr Sirsa expressed his gratitude on seeing the minister's message that they have been given visas."This case has reaffirmed faith of people in compassionate nature of NDA Govt. @SushmaSwaraj Ji u hv given a new hope to these parents," he stated.