Sushma Swaraj Helping Out German Patient In Kolkata Hospital

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Sunday offered to help a German patient, who was cured of a lung disease in a Kolkata hospital, to return home following a plea on social media.Holzer Dieter Siegeried, 79, who was brought to the SSKM Hospital in Kolkata with a lung disease, has been cured and is now awaiting his return to Germany.Mr Siegeried does not speak English and an appeal on Twitter said that the German Embassy has been informed but no one has come to receive him."79 yr old German patient, can't speak English, cured & fit to discharge now. No one to pick him up. Details below. Help?" @BarbieGiri tweeted.According to the message, the German Embassy in New Delhi has been informed about Mr Siegried but "no one has come to receive him"."It would be great if we can reach the embassy or some NGO to assist him back home in Germany," it stated.To this, Sushma Swaraj tweeted: "We are taking this up with the German Embassy."