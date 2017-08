A relative of the child had asked Sushma Swaraj on Twitter to grant him a visa on medical grounds

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj today assured the family of a Pakistani child to give him a visa for his medical treatment in India.Ms Swaraj's response came after one of the family members of the child requested her to grant a visa to the child, saying the child needs treatment for bone marrow."Yes, we will give him visa. @IndiainPakistan," Ms Swaraj said in a tweet.Earlier, one Lata Sunil said the child needs bone marrow treatment in India and requested Ms Swaraj to give him a visa on medical ground.